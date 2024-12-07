Chase Hooper Scores Slick Arm Bar Submission Against Clay Guida – UFC 310 Highlights

Chase Hooper scored his fourth straight win at UFC 310, dominating Octagon icon Clay Guida and earning a first-round submission victory.

Hooper put his improved striking on display early, tagging Guida with a solid left hand and unleashing some high kicks. Before long, Hooper shot in for a takedown and got Guida on his back. Guida scrambled and got back up only to get thrown back to the canvas seconds later.

Hooper quickly took Guida’s back and got his hooks in before transitioning to an arm bar. Guida escaped, but couldn’t keep Hooper off his back and ended up right back in the armbar. This time there was no escape as Hooper locked in the hold forcing ‘The Carpenter’ to tap out.

Official Result: Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida via submission (armbar) at 3:41 of Round 1.

Check out highlights from Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper at UFC 310:

✅ Chase Hooper by submission -130



MY BAD MAKE THAT 2-0 💰 pic.twitter.com/E9tdHUeJvx — Penguin (@__LordPenguin) December 7, 2024