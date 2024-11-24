Michael Chiesa Has a Surprise Gameplan Ready for Max Griffin ‘More than just a grappler’

Michael Chiesa will be facing Max Griffin at UFC 310 in a vital welterweight matchup. ‘Maverick’ Chiesa is primarily a grappler but is ready to meet ‘Pain’ Griffin on the feet on December 7.

Michael Chiesa Gameplan for Max Griffin

The US-born Michael Chiesa is primarily a grappler who began wrestling when he was only 11 years old. In his professional MMA career, he has won an impressive sixty-five percent of his matches by way of submission. At UFC 310, he will face Max Griffin who is a powerful striker who aims for the knockout. But, Chiesa says that there may be a surprise in store for Griffin when they meet.

Speaking in an interview with James Lynch, Michael Chiesa explained:

“I still feel like I haven’t shown my full game. I have so many guys I train with who are like, “When the hell are you just gonna stand up with these guys?” Everyone sees what I do in the gym, and they ask when I’m going to show the world that I’ve got knockout power in my hands and good striking. But I think, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. If Max brings out the other side of me, though, I’m ready to show the world how well-rounded I am—more than just a grappler.”

In his most recent bout on August 3, 2024, Chiesa secured a first-round submission victory over Tony Ferguson. Prior to that, he faced a setback in July 2023, losing to Kevin Holland via submission in the first round. Griffin’s recent performances have been mixed, with his last fight on February 10, 2024, resulting in a split decision victory over Jeremiah Wells. Before that, he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Michael Morales in July 2023.

Their upcoming matchup at UFC 310 promises to be an intriguing clash of styles, pitting Chiesa’s grappling ability against Griffin’s striking abilities, but ‘Maverick’ is ready if it stays on the feet.