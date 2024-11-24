Michael Chiesa Ready to Put Friendship Aside to Defeat Max Griffin ‘I’m pretty pumped about it.’

ByTimothy Wheaton
Maverick’ Michael Chiesa will soon be facing ‘Pain’ Max Griffin at UFC 310 upcoming on December 7. Fighting against a friend of his is no issue whatsoever.

Michael Chiesa to Fight His Friend

The American grappler Michael Chiesa has trained with Max Griffin previously and they consider each other friends. But this will be put aside for their welterweight showdown. Speaking in an interview with James Lynch, ‘Maverick’ explained:

“I was happy to get Max as an opponent. He’s a total stud. Him and I—I would consider him a friend. You know, when we catch each other in passing, it’s always a good conversation. He’s a West Coast guy; I’m a West Coast guy …

“It’s fun when you get to lay it all on the line against somebody you have a ton of respect for. And it’s a fun fight. It’s kind of nice being out of the rankings right now because, when you’re in the rankings, you’re hyper-focused on 10 to 12 or 15 guys. You kind of have an idea of who you’re going to fight …

“You just don’t know who it’s going to be, and you can’t really predict. So, when they came to me with Max Griffin, I got stoked about it. Add in the fact that it’s on my birthday—it makes it even more fun. So yeah, I’m pretty pumped about it.”

Michael Chiesa is a skilled grappler who has been in wrestling for the majority of his life. Since turning to professional MMA, he has won the vast majority of his fights by way of submission. He believes this will be an advantage against the striking-focused Max Griffin. He said:

It’s no secret what me and Max like to do. Max wants to go out there and take my head off. He’s got a great right hand, and I think he’s deceptively well-rounded—more well-rounded than people give him credit for. I feel like the same can be said for me. Obviously, Plan A is to take you down and submit you.

Michael Chiesa and Max Griffin are set to face off at UFC 310, bringing together two experienced welterweight fighters with contrasting styles and backgrounds.

Michael Chiesa
