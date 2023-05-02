Despite the fact neither man have signed an official bout agreement to fight yet, UFC stars, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler remain on a firml collision course to share the Octagon before the close of this year – with the Dubliner still seated as a considerable betting favorite.

McGregor, a former undisptued lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon and active competition since headlining UFC 264 back in July 2021.

Suffering a catastrophic leg injury in his main event fight against common-foe, Dustin Poirier, McGregor fractured his left tibia and fiula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to the Louisianan.

As for Chandler, the former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion and one-time vacant UFC lightweight title challenger, suffered a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to the above-mentioned, Poirier back in November at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden.

Earlier this year, McGregor and Chandler finished filming on the reality television show, The Ultimate Fighter 31 – with the duo serving as opposing coaches on the show ahead of an end-of-season clash at the welterweight limit.

Initially opening as a betting favorite over the Missouri native, McGregor remains a -130 favorite to defeat Chandler, with the Kill Cliff FC staple currently sat as a +110 underdog to defeat the former duel-weight champion.

Without a victory since January 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came in the form of a first round TKO win over veteran former lightweight championship challenger, Donald Cerrone, taking out the Colorado native with a one-sided 40-second knockout in their welterweight main event.

Furthermore, removed from the lightweight top-15 due to inactivity since his July 2021 loss to Poirier, McGregor’s sole victory at the weight division came in his debut at 155lbs, stopping Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight crown at UFC 205 back in November 2016.

Faced with snapping a two-fight losing skid for the first time in his mixed martial arts career, prior to his doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to Poirier, McGregor was stopped by the Lafayette puncher in a second round KO the January prior in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

For Chandler, the career lightweight would make just his second outing at the welterweight limit in his expected fight with McGregor – having chalked up UFC victories over Dan Hooker, former interim champion, Tony Ferguson, during his three-year Octagon tenure.

Challenging for vacant lightweight gold back in May 2021, Chandler almost finished Charles Oliveira with a first round knockout, however, was himself finished with strikes early in the second round by the Sao Paulo punisher.

While an official date, venue, location, or event for the earmarked welterweight fight between McGregor and Chandler has yet to be determined by the organization, the duo are widely expected to share the Octagon before the end of 2023.