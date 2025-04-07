Michael Chandler “needs” big win at UFC 314, says UFC legend

UFC star Michael Chandler is in need of a big win at UFC 314 against Paddy Pimblett, says the Liverpudlian’s fellow Englishman Michael Bisping.

For the longest time, Michael Chandler has been known as a real all-action fighter in both the Ultimate Fighting Championship and in Bellator. He goes out there with the intention of putting on a show for the masses, and more often than not, he delivers in style. Alas, that doesn’t always end with him getting his hand raised.

In fact, Michael Chandler has lost more often than he’s won since arriving in the UFC. At UFC 314, he’ll take on Paddy Pimblett – and Michael Bisping believes it’ll serve as a real test of where he’s at in his career.

Michael Bisping’s view on Michael Chandler’s future

“Put up or shut up, mainly for Michael Chandler,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Michael Chandler has spoken about being champ. Of course, he’s thrilled audiences, he’s provided excitement, he’s fought nothing but the best of the best in the division, gone up against the likes of Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje. He’s had really fun fights. However, he’s been losing. He has lost four out of six fights (in the UFC). He’s lost four of his last five. So now, he needs a win.”

“Paddy Pimblett, it’s not necessarily put up or shut up for him,” Bisping added. “If he loses to Michael Chandler, he’s still a young guy. It would be his first loss in the UFC. It’s not the end of the world. It’ll be a bump in the road.

“He’ll have to regroup, he’ll have to rebound, he’ll have to start the win streak again. But if he gets the job done against Michael Chandler, and he just might do that, if he can do that, I’m telling you, Paddy Pimblett is probably one fight away from fighting for a belt.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie