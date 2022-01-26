A lightweight showdown between former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and former title challenger Michael Chandler is in the works, per UFC president Dana White.

White broke the news during a recent Q&A session hosted by ESPN’s Laura Sanko in which one fan asked him what’s next for Ferguson. He has lost three straight and hasn’t fought since his loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.

“We do [have a fight for Tony Ferguson],” White said. “We’re looking at him versus [Michael] Chandler.”

Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler Still Fighting For Lightweight Positioning

Chandler is also looking to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses. He fell short in his title shot against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 before falling to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 in an instant classic fight.

Chandler and Ferguson went at it a little bit on the mic before UFC 262. Ferguson accused Chandler of having “Dana White Privilege” and getting a title shot so soon after signing with the UFC from Bellator.

Before joining the UFC, Chandler earned the Bellator lightweight championship and beat some of the best 155 pounders in the sport, including Patricky Freire and Benson Henderson. A win over Ferguson could inch him closer to another title shot in the UFC.

Ferguson’s recent losing skid began when he fell to Gaethje for his second shot at an interim lightweight title at UFC 249. He was originally supposed to face Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249 before travel restrictions prevented Nurmagomedov from making the trip to the United States.

Oliveira is slated to face Gaethje next for the title at UFC 274 later this year. Depending on when and if the Chandler vs. Ferguson fight takes place, one of them could be on the verge of another shot at UFC gold.

