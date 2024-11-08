Michael Chandler plans title fight next after UFC 309 rematch with Charles Oliveira

Veteran lightweight contender, Michael Chandler has claimed he already has a road map in his mind on how to land his second championship charge, and it begins with next weekend’s huge rematch with former champion, Charles Oliveira at UFC 309.

Chandler, the current number seven ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined for two years by the time his Madison Square Garden return rolls out, as he looks to return to winning ways.

Image via: Getty

Most recently tackling common-foe and former interim lightweight gold holder, Dustin Poirier, Kill Cliff FC mainstay, Chandler most recently dropped a third round rear-naked choke loss to the former in New York.

Michael Chandler reveals road map to title fight after UFC 309

And missing out on a June return against former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight kingpin, Chandler confirms plans to avenge his knockout loss to the aforenoted, Oliveira before earnign himself a title fight against either Islam Makhachev, or Arman Tsarukyan.

“Let me give you my road real quick, all right?” Michael Chandler told Kevin Iole during a recent interview. “I’ve already got it mapped out Charles Oliveira, November 16th, I beat him, I become the number one contender. I’m sitting cage-side watching Islam (Makhachev) and Arman (Tsarukyan) the first month or so of 2025, right,”

“If Conor (McGregor) is able to come back, I can fight Conor i nMarch, then I can fight Islam in June, in July, beat him,” Michael Chandler explained. “[On the] same night, Max Holloway who has moved up to lightweight fights a top five [contender], becomes top five guy, becomes the number one contender.”

Without a win since 2022, Missouri native, Chandler most recently turned in a devastating second round front kick knockout win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson on the main card of UFC 274.