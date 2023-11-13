Michael Chandler Tags Aaron Rodgers in latest Conor McGregor dig: ‘A lesser man would take 3 years to heal’

‘Iron’ Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor should be more like future first-ballot NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It’s been almost a year since fight fans first learned that Chandler would be the man to welcome Conor McGregor back to the Octagon following a devastating leg injury suffered by the Irishman in July 2021.

Unfortunately, we’re still waiting.

With the first three pay-per-view headliners of 2024 already announced, all signs point toward Chandler vs. McGregor finally going down as part of the promotion’s next big milestone event, UFC 300, in April. By then, it will have been nearly three years since we’ve seen the former two-division titleholder compete.

Recently, Chandler took a dig at McGregor on social media while referencing Aaron Rodgers‘ anticipated December return to the gridiron following a brutal injury he sustained at the beginning of the NFL season.

“What a stud. A lesser man would take 3 years to heal from an injury,” Chander wrote on X. “@AaronRodgers12 – This is what it looks like when you really want to return to competition… #wherethefookisthatguy”

Rodgers tore his Achilles in the first quarter of the New York Jets’ week one game with the Buffalo Bills. An injury of that nature typically takes upwards of a year to fully recover from, but the Superbowl Champion quarterback is eyeing a potential comeback in mid-December, a mere three months after being carted off the field.

Conor McGregor On Track to Headline UFC 300

As for Conor McGregor, the Irishman has stayed fairly active on social media, calling out fighters left and right, but failed to make his promised 2023 return after a delayed return to the USADA testing pool for a required six months of pre-fight screening.

In October, the anti-doping agency revealed that McGregor had finally returned to the testing pool while simultaneously announcing that the organization’s partnership with the UFC would come to an end on January 1, 2024.

Theoretically, that means McGregor could return as soon as the clock runs out on 2023, but with the main events for UFC 297, 298, and 299 already announced, UFC 300 appears to be the most likely scenario.