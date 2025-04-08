Michael Chandler should consider new career if he loses at UFC 314, says UFC legend

UFC star Michael Chandler should consider a new career if he loses to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314, says UFC legend Matt Brown.

This weekend, Michael Chandler returns to active competition when he locks horns with Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314. The pair will collide in what promises to be a really fun encounter and while they have two very different styles, it’s hard to picture a world in which this isn’t an incredibly entertaining fight.

For Michael Chandler, it’s about proving to the world that he still has what it takes to be an elite level player in the lightweight division. He’s lost a lot of fights throughout the course of his tenure in the UFC and if he wants to make one last push for the title, he needs to put in a really convincing performance here.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned Matt Brown gave his thoughts on the future of Michael Chandler.

Matt Brown’s view on Michael Chandler’s future

“Now it’s your decision: Are you title shot or bust because that means you’re busted,” Brown said about Chandler losing to Pimblett. “The nice thing for Michael Chandler is he’s got a lot of options. Win or lose this fight, he’s got a great brand, people love him. I think he’d be an amazing commentator or an analyst, podcast type guy. Something. He’s really got a good voice for that kind of stuff. The potential for him is there, the brand is still there.

“[But] that’s why I’m bringing up podcasting and being an analyst or a commentator. Because it’s like if you lose to Paddy Pimblett, you better start thinking about what the next career is going to be or the next path.”

Buckle up, fight fans – this one is going to be big.