Michael Chandler blasts Kamala Harris for anti-Christian remark at rally: ‘This has to be the nail in the coffin’

Michael Chandler is popping off as the presidential election draws closer, and overall tension everywhere is at an all-time high. Some are more vocal than others about their beliefs and who they support, and UFC star Michael Chandler is definitely on the vocal side.

Chandler has made it abundantly clear which side of the line he is on. His allegiances don’t lie with the Democrats and their nominee for the United States’ 2024 Presidential election. In fact, he strongly urges the American people to “make the right choice” and vote red this election.

One thing that’s especially triggered him is hecklers allegedly getting kicked out of a Kamala Harris rally for yelling their praise to the Lord and Harris’ remark afterward.

Michael Chandler Urges the American people to vote against Kamala Harris

Venting his frustrations on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Chandler touched on what happened at the rally and shared his thoughts.

“If you’re a Christian, this has to be the nail in the coffin of even thinking about voting for her,” Michael Chandler began in his post on X. “…While peddling the idea of killing babies, she directly rejects his (Jesus’) name. And they were kicked out for saying #jesusislord #christisking – get out and vote early.”

In the video, heckling can be heard in the background but isn’t clearly picked up by the audio. However, Kamala Harris can be heard clearly and says, “Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally… No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”

A fan commented on Chandler’s post, saying: “Religion and politics don’t mix brotha. Neither one of the candidates is Christian, so don’t fool yourself.”

This elicited a response from Chandler, who replied: “But only one (presidential candidate) would completely denounce the statement…a rare authentic moment for her. A seemingly involuntary response that showed her true heart.”

What do you think about Chandler’s view on this upcoming election?