Michael Chandler predicts second round KO of Conor McGregor: ‘I’m going to bludgeon him’

Michael Chandler has issued a warning to his fellow former world champion, Conor McGregor, ahead of their fight later this summer.

Chandler and McGregor are currently coaching The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposing one another, and they’re expected to face off in a lightweight or welterweight showdown following the seasons end in August.

The former Bellator lightweight champion had the following to say in regards to his match up with McGregor at UFC 285 media day:

“That’s exactly who we want, the biggest combat sports star and icon that we have ever seen thinking he’s going to come back and slice through somebody. That’s exactly what we want. That gains intrigue. It builds the momentum, it builds the mystique of who he is and us putting butts in seats.

“That’s exactly what we want. I can tell you this: It’s definitely not going to happen. I can tell you this: I see it going a much different way.”

“I think I’ve seen enough of Conor over the last couple weeks to know that I am going to not just slice through him, but bludgeon him with both of these hands and do whatever I want, both standing or on the ground, and finish him by the second round. That’s my Mystic (Mac), my prediction, and I stand behind it.”

Many fans and media are torn on how they believe this fight will play out, with it being a very winnable fight for both men, but also a very losable fight. Each man is good at what the other isn’t, and they’re each two of the most dangerous talents in the entire sport, with Chandler boasting finishes in 18 of his 23 victories (11 knockout, 7 submission), and McGregor boasting 20 finishes in his 22 wins (19 knockout, 1 submission).

What’s more, of their combined 14 losses, 11 came via finish with five knockouts and four submissions.

It’s safe to say we can expect a finish, presumably a knockout, in this fight.

Conor McGregor has struggled against good wrestlers on two occasions; Michael Chandler is an All-American Division I wrestler. On the contrary, Chandler has been known to get hit during his fights and is susceptible to leg kicks, both things of which McGregor is great at.

Who wins this epic clash of knockout artists going down later this year?

If you enjoyed this piece, feel free to share it on social media!