Michael Chandler remains upbeat despite falling short in his bid to become the UFC lightweight champion this past weekend.

The former Bellator titlist squared off against Charles Oliveira in the UFC 262 main event which took place in Houston on Saturday night.

Chandler started the fight very well and enjoyed a dominant first round in which he hurt his Brazilian opponent on several occasions. Things quickly unraveled for Chandler in round two when he was caught flush with a left hand and ultimately finished by Oliveira who claimed the vacant 155lb title.

The 35-year-old kept things positive as he addressed his loss at UFC 262 and insisted the best is yet to come in a recent social media post.

“Hitting the ground running after a tough weekend, a tough loss, falling short, a great opportunity that we missed the mark, and that’s just the way life is,” he said. “Sometimes, life’s going to deal you those kinds of things. Sometimes, you’re going to encounter scars, bruises – but the scars and bruises remind them that you’re still here, you’ve still got a smile on your face, and you’re still moving forward with complete disregard to previous failures and future opposition.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

https://www.instagram.com/p/CO-5TnJj2cg/

Chandler is now 1-1 inside the Octagon. He enjoyed a fantastic promotional debut when he squared off against Dan Hooker at UFC 257 earlier this year. Chandler dictated the fight from the first bell and ultimately finished the usually tough Hooker quicker than anyone ever has.

