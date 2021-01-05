Michael Chandler thinks he matches up well with former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Chandler will step into the octagon for the first time on January 23. He signed to the UFC after he ran out his Bellator contract where he was a three-time world champion. The 34-year-old last competed at Bellator 243 when he KO’d former UFC Lightweight champion Benson Henderson in the first round.

Chandler holds an impressive resume with wins over Eddie Alvarez, Benson Henderson, and Patricky Freire. This will be Chandler’s second trip to Fight Island after he served as the backup for the main event at UFC 254 where Khabib Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje.

McGregor will rematch Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event. He heads into the match-up a big favourite. Should both men win they could well face off against each other in the summer months of 2021. Although McGregor is believed to be lining up another boxing match, this time with Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao.

In an interview with ESPN, Chandler talked up his chances against McGregor, insisting he would be a “nightmare” for the Irishman.

“Of course I want that possible fight [with Conor McGregor]. Do I think I match-up extremely well against Conor? Absolutely,” Chandler said. “With my wrestling background plus the power in my hands, plus my ability to mix up the striking with the takedowns, plus my ability to push the pace. I think I’m a nightmare for Conor. But I respect what Conor is doing. Conor is continuing to come into his own.”

