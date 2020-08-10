Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2 went down last Friday (August 7) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Headlining the four-bout main card was a lightweight rematch between Michael Chandler and Benson Henderson. The two men last clashed in 2016 at Bellator 165, with Chandler winning via split decision.

In the co-main event, heavyweight’s Timothy Johnson and Matt Mitrione locked horns. Opening the main event portion of the card was a 175 lbs catchweight bout between Sabah Homasi and Curtis Millender, followed by a lightweight clash featuring Myles Jury and Brandon Girtz.

Here is a highlight video if you missed any of the action from Bellator 243.

What did you think of the event?