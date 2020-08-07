Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler has spoken with excitement about the prospect of fighting the best lightweights in the world as he reaches the end of his current contract with his long time employers.

Chandler rematches Benson Henderson on Friday night in the main event of Bellator 243. It’s the last fight on the 34-year-olds deal and he has been open about to test free agency. Chandler has long been one of the best 155lbs fighters on the planet and is expected to attract interest from the likes of the UFC, ONE Championship, and PFL.

Speaking to MMA Fighting ahead of Bellator 243 Chandler admitted he is excited by the prospect of free agency and the fights that may be in his future.

“I’m excited about the possibilities,” Chandler said. “We know all my different possibilities. Fighting in the UFC and fighting [Justin] Gaethje and I know I could be the guy that could go out there and beat Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. Fighting a Conor [McGregor], fighting these guys.

“Then there’s the possibility of finishing the trilogy with Eddie [Alvarez]. ONE FC is doing some amazing stuff. They’re coming back and growing and putting on great shows. Then you’ve got the PFL tournament where you win a million dollars fighting in a tournament. There’s a lot of awesome possibilities but it doesn’t change the fact that the main focus of my life right now is staying healthy to get to Aug. 7 and then putting on a great performance just like I always do.”

Despite being excited by the prospect of fighting in the UFC and ONE Championship Chandler isn’t fully convinced his Bellator career is over and says he would love to re-sign with the promotion,

“I would love nothing more than to be the guy who started with Bellator and finishes with Bellator and retires with Bellator and ends up getting a job with Bellator after my career is over,” Chandler said. “All of that sounds like an awesome possibility because I love what the Bellator brand has done.

“I love what Bellator has done for me. I love Scott Coker and Rich Chou and now Mike Kogan coming on and taking on a leadership role. He’s been awesome to work with. It’s been awesome over the last few years.”

Who do you think Michael Chandler would do in the UFC?