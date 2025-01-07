Unshakeable: Michael Bisping Reveals the Only Fighter He Couldn’t Rattle

ByCraig Pekios
Unshakeable: Michael Bisping Reveals the Only Fighter He Couldn't Rattle

Michael Bisping really knew how to piss off his opponents, but there was one fighter he simply couldn’t rattle.

Even by his own admission, ‘The Count’ was one of the UFC’s most obnoxious fighters during his 11 years with the promotion. Of course, Bisping became the middleweight champion after scoring one of the most epic short-notice shockers of all time against Luke Rockhold.

And he did it with one freakin’ eye.

hi res 3e0c4635181469c7aaf89807040fa29c crop north

Two fights later, he would meet a man who remained cool, calm and collected no matter how much trash talk he threw at him.

“Georges St-Pierre was pretty unphasable, to be honest,” Bisping said during an appearance on the JAXXON podcast.

Michael Bisping and GSP both made history with their respective middleweight title wins

Bisping’s scrap with GSP came at UFC 217 in November 2017 and was the Brit’s second attempt at defending the middleweight title after landing a unanimous decision victory over longtime rival Dan Henderson the year before.

READ MORE:  After 41 Years, Deaf UFC Star Who Defeated Jon Jones Ends Decades of Silence: "I Can Finally Hear"

Unfortunately, Bisping would, like many before him, fail to come out on top against St-Pierre and relinquished his 185-pound crown to the French-Canadian icon. One fight later, ‘The Count’ hung up his gloves for good.

hi res 67e1a8a439c1339e24568caf0a25c358 crop north

Today, Bisping is a successful analyst, color commentator, and podcaster, but his name will forever be etched in the UFC history books as the promotion’s first-ever British world champion.

As for GSP, he never fought again after taking Bisping’s to make his own history as a two-division titleholder inside the Octagon.

newFile 5
READ MORE:  Michael Bisping reveals how eye injury caused him anxiety in the UFC

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts