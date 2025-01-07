Unshakeable: Michael Bisping Reveals the Only Fighter He Couldn’t Rattle

Michael Bisping really knew how to piss off his opponents, but there was one fighter he simply couldn’t rattle.

Even by his own admission, ‘The Count’ was one of the UFC’s most obnoxious fighters during his 11 years with the promotion. Of course, Bisping became the middleweight champion after scoring one of the most epic short-notice shockers of all time against Luke Rockhold.

And he did it with one freakin’ eye.

Two fights later, he would meet a man who remained cool, calm and collected no matter how much trash talk he threw at him.

“Georges St-Pierre was pretty unphasable, to be honest,” Bisping said during an appearance on the JAXXON podcast.

Michael Bisping and GSP both made history with their respective middleweight title wins

Bisping’s scrap with GSP came at UFC 217 in November 2017 and was the Brit’s second attempt at defending the middleweight title after landing a unanimous decision victory over longtime rival Dan Henderson the year before.

Unfortunately, Bisping would, like many before him, fail to come out on top against St-Pierre and relinquished his 185-pound crown to the French-Canadian icon. One fight later, ‘The Count’ hung up his gloves for good.

Today, Bisping is a successful analyst, color commentator, and podcaster, but his name will forever be etched in the UFC history books as the promotion’s first-ever British world champion.

As for GSP, he never fought again after taking Bisping’s to make his own history as a two-division titleholder inside the Octagon.