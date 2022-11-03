Michael Bisping predicts the winner of Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler believes that Dustin Poirier will utilize his boxing to win his fight against Michael Chandler via a third round TKO at UFC 281.

Chandler and Poirier will finally be able to settle their long beef that they have had with one another at MSG Nov. 12. Poirier and Chandler both have some of the best striking in the division, as the bout between the two should be an extremely fun match-up. It is very likely that the winner of the bout could be next in line for another title shot.

Chandler is coming off one of the best front kick KO’s in MMA history in his last bout. He flatlined Tony Ferguson in the opening minute of the second round. The fight before that, he went three rounds in a war against Justin Gaethje that he ultimately lost. His fight against Gaethje was an instant lightweight classic.

Poirier on the other hand, hasn’t fought since last December, when he lost to Charles Oliveira in his second shot at the lightweight title. It will be around 11 months out of the octagon by the time he steps in next Saturday at MSG.

Michael Bisping doesn’t care how long of a layoff Poirier will have between fights, as he believes he will walk out with his hand raised

“Who do I think is going to win and why?” Bisping said. “Dustin Poirier has the better boxing as I said, he’s got the longer reach but only by one inch. When you see Michael Chandler he’s a shorter guy, but he’s got a 71-inch reach and Dustin Poirier, is a 72. So not much of an advantage there. But I just think he puts together better combinations, very fluid footwork. He likes to switch stances. He’ll glide in and out. Of course, he’s a black belt in BJJ as I said before, so that’s a threat for Chandler if it hits the ground.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

