Michael Bisping Makes Interesting Comments About Israel Adesanya

Michael Bisping makes some interesting comments about rising prospect Israel Adesanya that range from his skillset, future, and a potential fight. “The Last Stylebender” already has his next fight booked as he’ll take on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva at February’s UFC 234 PPV.

The former UFC middleweight champion had a great career and he hung up his gloves back in May 2018. ‘The Count’ achieved redemption in his career featuring a late-career resurgence. This includes wins over Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold, and Dan Henderson, but his last two fights didn’t go the way he wanted.

Bisping lost to former UFC two-division champ Georges St-Pierre by submission in the main event of the UFC 217 last November. In his final fight, he lost to Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Shanghai just three weeks after competing in the biggest fight of his career.

Potential Fight?

The former UFC middleweight champion spoke about Adesanya and how he would be the one name that he would entertain the idea of fighting.

“I like Israel Adesanya but I’ll tell you something. If there’s one person if you asked me who I want to fight right now. It would be Israel,” Bisping said (H/T to MMAFighting). “When I look at him, he’s good, he’s great. But I’m sorry, I’m not buying it. I’m not saying I’m not impressed. “I’m on the hype train. He’s good, he’s beating people. He’s beating the Marvin Vettoris of the world. He had a good win against Derek Brunson but Derek Brunson looked like sh*t. He was terrified. I think I would have an easy time with him. Just saying, just throwing it out there.”

UFC 234 is set to be held on February 10, 2019, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on ESPN+.