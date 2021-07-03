Former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping took to his official Instagram last week — alleging that he was assaulted by a random stranger as he walked through the streets of New Orleans, Louisiana with his family. And this week, the UFC Hall of Famer has managed to identify the alleged assailant — after he was forwarded more video footage of the alleged party assaulting another unsuspecting individual in The Big Easy.



Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion, currently works as both an analyst and colour-commentator for the Dana White-led organization, explained during a post last week how he was filming on a public street in New Orleans before a male approached him and asked him to stop filming.



Refusing, Bisping explained how he didn’t need to stop filming given the fact he was in a public place before he alleges the man punched him in the face. The Manchester favourite claimed that the strike was “soft” and how he walked away from the man and the situation and laughed, rather than retaliating as he may have done in years gone by.



“(I) was just assaulted, (a) guy got in my face for filming on a public street,” Bisping posted. “I told him to go away and he punched me was literally so soft I laughed at him. So funny that someone that acts so tough hits like such a bitch. I laughed and walked away. Man, I’m mature these days.”



Posting on his official Twitter, Bisping explained how someone had forwarded him more footage of the man allegedly assaulting another unsuspecting man in New Orleans, identifying the man who had assaulted him the week prior.



“This is the same asshole that punched me last week,” Bisping tweeted. “Can you believe this, thanks whoever sent this to my kids. Pants, hair, belt, neckerchief. New Orleans. Can’t believe someone found this haha.“

This is the same asshole that punched me last week. Can you believe this 😂thanks whoever sent this to my kids. Pants, hair,belt,neckerchief, New Orleans. Can’t believe someone found this haha. pic.twitter.com/wunRnSaTWZ — michael (@bisping) July 2, 2021