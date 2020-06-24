Michael Bisping Fires Back At Chad Mendes: ‘You’re Also A Lying C*nt’

Spread the word!













Bisping Says Mendes Is In Denial

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping fired back at Chad Mendes following the latter’s recent post.

Bisping and Mendes have been beefing with each other of late with the issue stemming from an April post from former UFC middleweight Tim Kennedy. Kennedy’s post was celebrating the anniversary of his win over Bisping and how he wasn’t a fan of the Briton’s personality and jabs at the United States.

Mendes was supposedly in the comments backing up Kennedy to which Bisping took issue with as he went on to call the former featherweight a “little steroid cheating f*ck” on his podcast. Mendes would respond aggressively with an Instagram post of his own, stating how he was never suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency for steroids but rather a peptide, along with some digs at Bisping.

Bisping has since responded to the post with a comment that appears to have been deleted by Mendes.

Luckily, “The Count” shared it on Twitter as well.

“Hahaha this is awesome. You know what you have in common with every other cheating c*nt? You’re also a lying c*nt also. No one admits to being a b*tch.”

It doesn’t look like this beef is ending anytime soon.

What do you make of Bisping’s response?