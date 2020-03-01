Michael Bisping Explains Reasoning Behind Trash Talking Anderson Silva

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping revealed why he put his trash talk into overdrive against Anderson Silva.

Bisping faced Silva in the UFC London headliner back in 2016 and ended up winning a unanimous decision. It was arguably the biggest win of his career at the time as it put him in a position to eventually step in on short notice and defeat Luke Rockhold to become the middleweight king later that year.

As good as the fight was, it was also notable for the amount of trash talking that Bisping did in the buildup. He continually mocked Silva’s failed drug tests and took every opportunity to get inside the Brazilian’s head.

Although “The Count” is known for his trash talking, there was a specific reason why he overdid it against Silva:

“I’d blasted him about his 2015 failed drugs tests and his excuse he’d used a Thai sex pill (‘Did it work, then?’ I asked the GOAT, ‘Do you get an erection or not?’)” Bisping revealed in his book (via MMA Junkie). “I got into his face every chance I got – at the press conference, at a photocall at Tower Bridge in London, when we passed each other at the UFC host hotel.

“So, why did I go all out to piss off the greatest fighter of all time? Simple, I respected him too much and Silva preyed on respect. For years, I’d watched opponents fail to challenge him to the best of their ability because they went in going, ‘Oooh, it’s the legendary Anderson Silva.’

“Meanwhile, Silva – a master mind-gamer – would be using meticulous deference (the bowing and all that nonsense) to con opponents into “respectful” martial arts contests that best suited his style. Then, inevitably, he spring the trap and smash them to a brutal defeat.”

In the end, it worked out for Bisping even though it was still a close and tricky fight for the Englishman.

