Michael Bisping Expects Big PPV Numbers From Khabib vs. Ferguson

One of the most highly-anticipated lightweight fights of all time has been booked yet again.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his title against Tony Ferguson on April 18. Nurmagomedov is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career at 28-0. Ferguson is on a ridiculous 12-fight win streak at the moment, looking as dominant as ever.

Recently, UFC Hall Of Famer Michael Bisping took to his podcast, “Believe You Me,” to offer his thoughts on the matchup. Bisping said Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson is a “huge booking.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

“That’s a huge booking,” Bisping said. “Finally, Khabib vs. Ferguson. Well, I say finally, it’s not is it? I mean they booked it four times in the past. That’s crazy. But everybody wants to see this fight and we’ve talked about this ad nauseam, everybody knows if anyone deserves a title fight it’s Tony Ferguson.

“He just beat Cerrone, he’s on a 12-fight win streak, he’s beating people in style. Anthony Pettis, the list goes on. He deserves his title fight and he’s getting his title fight.”

Going a bit further with the magnitude of Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson, Bisping predicts the fight will draw big pay-per-view (PPV) numbers.

“Because this fight was booked four times in the past, the anticipation for it is so huge,” Bisping said. “So I feel like this will do huge numbers. I think it will be a big, big pay-per-view. And the timing actually, if McGregor was to beat Cerrone, I think the timing would work out for Conor to fight the winner but he has gotta get past Cerrone.”

Do you think Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson will draw big PPV numbers?