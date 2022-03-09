After commentating on his second-ever pay-per-view at UFC 272. Michael Bisping gave MMA fans an insight into his evening with the UFC’s latest bromance, Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev.

The evening started off with a group picture and dinner out in Las Vegas just before Bisping decided to join the pair for an evening drive in their rented BMW.

Dinner with the boys pic.twitter.com/e7no9T4pi8 — michael (@bisping) March 5, 2022

Whilst speaking on his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, Bisping details he was left fearing for his life after his experience in the backseat of the BMW, with “psychopath” Chimaev in the driver’s seat.

“We get in the car, (Khamzat Chimaev’s) driving. Now I don’t know if he has a driving license or not. And I don’t know how tough it is to get a driver’s license in Chechnya because the motherf***er is out of his mind behind the wheel of a car. He is driving like a psychopath.”

Bisping further detailed that Chimaev’s driving was reckless at best, as the ‘Smesh Bros’ continued to wind up Bisping, shortly before the pair pulled into a gas station to do doughnuts, narrowly missing a gas pump.

“I’m sh***ing my pants, Darren thinks its f***ing hilarious. So Khamzat is going even faster and he’s purposely going down the wrong side of the road and dodging cars. I was like what the f**k, I was terrified I thought we were gonna die.”

‘The Count’ went on to admit that Chimaev’s driving had him ‘sh***ing himself’, although he admits he was being “a little b**ch”.

Michael Bisping believes that Chimaev should fight Covington next if he manages to beat his next opponent

Chimaev is currently preparing his toughest test to date against welterweight bout against former 170-pound-title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9th.

Bisping didn’t seem a fan of Covington’s call-out at former ‘ATT’ teammate Dustin Poirier, as he believes there are “bigger names at 170” before expressing that Poirier “is a f***ing Lightweight.”

“There’s are a lot of other people for Colby Covington to fight that I’m actually really interested in those matchups.”

