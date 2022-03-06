Khamzat Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns will be for the number one contender of the welterweight title according to Dana White.

After months of speculations and rumors, the UFC finally made the fight everyone has been asking for between Chimaev and Burns. Chimaev is one of the most talented up and coming fighters, while Burns is still one of the most dangerous fighters in the welterweight division.

Burns is looking to get his second shot at welterweight gold, after his first fight against Kamaru Usman didn’t go his way. Although he lost, Burns still had some really sharp moments against the champ and even knocked him down in the fight. Usman’s jab was too much for Burns as he ended up knocking him down and finishing the fight with a jab followed by ground and pound. Since his loss to Usman, Burns has bounced back and beaten ‘Wonderboy’ Stephen Thompson. ‘Borz’ on the other hand, is a monster that Burns hasn’t seen inside the octagon.

Chimaev’s ascension has been a rather quick one, but he has ended all his fights in spectacular fashion while taking no damage at all. He is the biggest “hype train” in the entire organization and is getting a chance to prove he is amongst the elite in the division.

Dana White answered swiftly when asked whether or not the fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns would crown the next Welterweight title challenger

“That makes sense, yeah….you’re making a lot of sense.” Dana White answered quickly in the post fight press conference.

While it has yet to be announced officially, Kamaru Usman will defend his title against Leon Edwards sometime in the near future. Dana White promised that the next welterweight title match would be between those two fighters. While Edwards has been on a tear and hasn’t lost in six years, it is hard to bet against the current champion who has been as dominant in that same span.

The welterweight division continues to be one of the more interesting division in the entire organization. Many fans are excited to see Chimaev square off against Usman in the future.

Who do you think will win between Chimaev and Burns? Will they be fighting Usman or Edwards?

