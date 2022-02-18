Khamzat Chimaev tried his best to help “fat boy” Darren Till push through a tough training session.

‘The Gorilla’ is currently working his way back to full fitness after suffering a knee injury in the build-up to his last fight with Derek Brunson, who out grappled him before locking up a third-round submission win.

In the aftermath of Till’s third loss in four fights, Chimaev insisted that the Englishman must train harder while also inviting the middleweight contender to come work out with him in Stockholm.

“No, I like this guy, actually,” Chimaev told BT Sport (via BloodyElbow). “He’s funny. A funny guy. And I feel sorry for him about last fight, he lose. He lose many fights last time. I think he’s good, but has to train harder…



“No, but if he wants to come to Stockholm, he’s welcome,” Chimaev added, when asked if he had any advice for Till. “I told him, I can help you with your wrestling or something. And we can spar, we can train.”

Till has finally taken Chimaev up on his offer and has been documenting his trip to Sweden on social media. Former UFC fighter Reza Madadi uploaded footage of the Scouser struggling through a training session, while Chimaev tried to motivate him with cries of “come on fat boy.”

What’s Next For Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev?

Till has some building back to do after suffering multiple defeats in the last few years. The 29-year-old is currently out of title contention but remains relevant in the middleweight division. Till has expressed his desire to fight Sean Strickland next but it appears ‘Tarzan’ is closing in on a title shot.

Chimaev is expected to face off against Gilbert Burns in his next fight. The welterweight duo have been in talks for what appears to be a number one contender fight for some time but as of yet, the fight is not finalized although it is expected to take place in April or May.

Do you think Darren Till has made a good call by flying out to Sweden to train with Khamzat Chimaev?

