In 1997 Michael Bisping Defeated a Serial Killer in His Own Home — The Serial Killer Brags About a Close Call with UFC Star

Michael Bisping went toe-to-toe with a notorious serial killer and lived.

In his critically acclaimed documentary Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story, the former UFC middleweight champion revealed an incident in the late 90s when a home invader nearly took his life. ‘The Count’ also discussed the terrifying altercation in a video from August 2021.

“But if you really want to know about a time somebody did really try and kill me, I’ll take you back to 1997,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “So I open the door—gas in the face! Out here in the States, I think you call it mace—CS gas, whatever you want to call it—get sprayed in the face with some stuff that stunned the hell out of my face.” “There’s a guy standing there in my kitchen… He’s got black boots, black cargo pants, a black bomber jacket, and what I can only describe as like a black Ku Klux Klan hood over his head. There’s two circles for the eyes, there’s one circle for his mouth… and he’s standing there holding a petrol canister—gasoline canister—and just with gritted teeth just throwing petrol—gasoline—all over the kitchen and all over me.” “I’m 18 years old—right? It doesn’t matter how old you are, that’s terrifying as it is… I’m terrified and I’m screaming: ‘Who are you? What do you want? What do you want?’ And this guy just doesn’t say anything and just continues, with the gritted teeth, just throwing the petrol everywhere.” “He throws my ironing board at me, I knock that out of the way, and I’m chasing after him—now I’ve only got a pair of shorts, no shoes… He gets away.”

Michael Bisping may have fought off England’s infamous ‘Hammer Killer’

As it turns out, this man who attacked Bisping may have been northern England’s elusive ‘Hammer Killer.’

Between 1991 and 2004, a string of unsolved murders in northern England followed a similar pattern, with forced entry, petrol-soaked crime scenes, and blunt force trauma from a hammer. The attacks ceased abruptly; however, a recent confession from a convicted rapist and arsonist has reopened the cases, with it now revealed that the former UFC fighter was a potential victim.

While no formal charges have been filed in connection with the previous cases, his confession makes a chilling reference to the incident with Bisping.

“He terrorized a region for over a decade, left a trail of unsolved murders, and now he says Michael Bisping was his next victim,” from an interview entitled Face-to-Face with a Monster: My Exclusive Prison Interview with the Man Claiming to Be Northern England’s Elusive Hammer Killer.

When a user on X shared a snippet from the article, Bisping was quick to comment, posting: “Where you see this? This did happen to me.”