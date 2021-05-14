Michael Bisping has confirmed that the UFC will return to London on August 14 and that he’ll be in the commentary booth when they do.

Earlier this week, Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC was weighing up the idea of a show in London, England in August.

“UFC is exploring the possibility of holding an event in London, England in August, sources say,” Helwani wrote on social media. “Not finalized. Obviously lots at play, but it has definitely been discussed and is under consideration.”

Speculation about a UFC show in London continued to grow as Brett Okamoto announced that Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till is in the works for August 14.

“Another high-profile middleweight fight in the works. Brunson vs. Till, main event, August 14,” Okamoto wrote on social media. “Not official, still awaiting some medical clearance. But UFC working on finalizing per Dana White.”

Now, Bisping has confirmed Brunson and Till will headline in London on August 14 and that he’ll be on commentary duties for the event.

“Great main event,” Bisping wrote before deleting the tweet. “And very happy to say this is the first ufc London card which I’ll be commentating.”

