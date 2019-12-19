Michael Bisping: Colby Covington Getting Broken Jaw Is ‘Karma’

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Colby Covington’s broken jaw was karma for his pre-fight comments towards Kamaru Usman.

Covington attempted to win the undisputed title when he faced Kamaru Usman in the UFC 245 headliner this past weekend. However, he suffered a broken jaw — a non-displaced midline mandible fracture to be exact — during the fight en route to a fifth-round TKO defeat.

Many not only in the mixed martial arts world but outside of it took pleasure in Covington’s defeat with #MAGAJAW even trending on Twitter soon after. And although Covington wants to get right back into training, Bisping believes there will be mental aftereffects:

“I’m not sure how long the recovery of a broken jaw is,” Bisping said on his podcast (via MMA News). “It might not be that long, I think he could be back within six months. But you know, the real recovery from suffering a broken jaw is the mental side of things. You know what I mean? Cause that’s your money maker to a certain degree. They talk about people say, ‘oh his chin is gone.’ But when you’ve broken your f*cking jaw, we’ve seen historically one time someone breaks the jaw it becomes more susceptible to breaking again. And there’s got to be a certain psychological demon there.

“I think if you were to have your jaw broken, you’re definitely gonna be a little gun shy going forward cause you’re like, ‘fuck, last time this jaw got broke.’ And if you start making a habit of getting your jaw broken, you’re a fighter so your career as a fighter is over. It’s done, it’s finished.”

However, there is irony in Covington breaking his jaw. After all, “Chaos” usually runs his mouth to antagonize people while Bisping made note of his own comments that he would break Usman’s jaw — only for it to be the other way around:

“He even said that Marty Fakenewsman was going to be drinking through a straw because he was gonna break his jaw,” Bisping added. “That is karma right then and there. It was a just stoppage. [Referee Marc] Goddard did a good job, the eye poke was real. Listen, it was a great fight.”

Do you agree with Bisping?

