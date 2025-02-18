Mexican MMA Star La Loba Lucero Acosta Begins Training Camp For Comeback Fight

ByTimothy Wheaton
Mexican MMA Star La Loba Lucero Acosta Begins Training Camp For Comeback Fight

‘La Loba’ Lucero Acosta is currently preparing for her upcoming fight scheduled for March 27 in Miami, under the Combate Global promotion. She is a professional mixed martial artist and boxer from Tijuana, Mexico. She competes in the women’s flyweight division and is known for her aggressive fighting style and has a background in boxing.

La Loba Lucero Acosta

Ahead of her matchup on March 27, she has hit the gym to get in shape even without an opponent officially confirmed. ‘La Loba’ Acosta’s training regimen includes intense sessions of skipping, pad work, and cardio exercises to enhance her endurance and striking precision. Acosta has shared glimpses of her preparation on social media.

READ MORE:  UFC Fans Stress about Drake Curse After Alex Pereira Met Up with Music Star
La Loba Lucero Acosta 6

‘La Loba’ Acosta’s professional MMA record stands at 5 wins and 2 losses. Her victories include two by TKO, one via submission, and two by decision. She has a finish rate of 60%, showcasing her striking power and submission ability.

Her fastest win came via submission in just 1:24 during a fight in 2023. Her most recent fight was a second-round TKO win but this was in 2023. Her nickname “La Loba” (The She-Wolf) reflects her aggressive approach in the cage.

La Loba Lucero Acosta 7

Lucero Acosta’s move into combat sports was deeply personal. She has spoken about overcoming domestic violence through self-defense training, which eventually led her to pursue MMA. Her determination has made her a rising star in the sport.

With her March 27 fight fast approaching, ‘La Loba’ Lucero Acosta remains focused on refining her skills and maintaining peak physical condition. Acosta is determined to deliver another memorable performance in Miami.

READ MORE:  Laura Grzyb - Undefeated Boxing Star Signed to KSW Looking to Make an Impact in MMA

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts