Mexican MMA Star La Loba Lucero Acosta Begins Training Camp For Comeback Fight

‘La Loba’ Lucero Acosta is currently preparing for her upcoming fight scheduled for March 27 in Miami, under the Combate Global promotion. She is a professional mixed martial artist and boxer from Tijuana, Mexico. She competes in the women’s flyweight division and is known for her aggressive fighting style and has a background in boxing.

Ahead of her matchup on March 27, she has hit the gym to get in shape even without an opponent officially confirmed. ‘La Loba’ Acosta’s training regimen includes intense sessions of skipping, pad work, and cardio exercises to enhance her endurance and striking precision. Acosta has shared glimpses of her preparation on social media.

‘La Loba’ Acosta’s professional MMA record stands at 5 wins and 2 losses. Her victories include two by TKO, one via submission, and two by decision. She has a finish rate of 60%, showcasing her striking power and submission ability.

Her fastest win came via submission in just 1:24 during a fight in 2023. Her most recent fight was a second-round TKO win but this was in 2023. Her nickname “La Loba” (The She-Wolf) reflects her aggressive approach in the cage.

Lucero Acosta’s move into combat sports was deeply personal. She has spoken about overcoming domestic violence through self-defense training, which eventually led her to pursue MMA. Her determination has made her a rising star in the sport.

With her March 27 fight fast approaching, ‘La Loba’ Lucero Acosta remains focused on refining her skills and maintaining peak physical condition. Acosta is determined to deliver another memorable performance in Miami.