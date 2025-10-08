TJ Dillashaw, the former two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion, had high praise for Merab Dvalishvili. The former bantamweight kind revealed his praise while doing a UFC 320 for the Jaxxon podcast youtube channel. Coming from someone with Dillashaw’s championship pedigree, these words carry significant weight.

“There need to be scientific studies done on Merab,” TJ said. “He’s just genetically built different. He doesn’t slow down. He doesn’t get tired. Lactic acid build-up doesn’t affect him.”

He continued, “If Merab weren’t in the division, Cory Sandhagen would be champion. Not only is he on another level, but his strengths directly expose Cory’s weaknesses.”

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson also of shared his perspective.“Sandhagen was making Merab work. He kept taking him down, but Sandhagen would stand right back up,”

Dillishaw replied, “That’s one thing I’ll say about Merab. He’s got great takedowns, but his top control isn’t dominant. That’s why he holds the world record for takedowns. He doesn’t always hold guys down, but he never stops coming.”

“He’s just different” – UFC Vet on Merab

The fighters also discussed Merab’s relentless pace, crediting his coaches Matt Serra and Ray Longo for refining and weaponizing his style. Dillashaw emphasized that Merab’s physical capabilities are beyond normal and likely cannot be replicated through training alone.

“He’s just different,” TJ said. “There’s a reason no one can keep up with him.”

When asked if he would ever train with the current champion, Dillashaw admitted it was unlikely due to past tension with Aljamain Sterling, Merab’s close friend and former champion, who TJ retired after fighting for the title.

For someone of TJ Dillashaw’s experience and caliber to use that word to describe another fighter is no small thing. It is more than a compliment. It is respect, recognition, and validation from one of the best to ever compete in the division.

When asked if he believes Dvalishvili could be the greatest bantamweight of all time, TJ responded simply.

“His résumé? Yeah.”

Praise from someone like TJ Dillashaw is not handed out lightly. A two-time champion who has fought and beaten the very best, Dillashaw knows what greatness looks like. For him to speak so highly of Dvalishvili is a clear signal that the Georgian fighter is not just a standout in today’s era but potentially one of the best ever. His pace, pressure, and mindset have set him apart from his peers. In the eyes of champions, Merab is not just elite. He is exceptional.

