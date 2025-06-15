Merab Dvalishvili vs Aljamain Sterling should happen, says TJ Dillashaw

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw believes Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling should fight one another, despite declaring that they never would.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is the UFC bantamweight champion. One of the former champions is Aljamain Sterling, who is one of his best friends. They’ve trained together for years and they’ve both had great success, with their friendship being a huge part of the story.

Nowadays, Aljamain Sterling is busy competing at featherweight. Merab Dvalishvili has been tearing through a parade of bantamweight fighters over the course of the last few years, and it seems as if Cory Sandhagen is going to be on the horizon in his next outing.

For TJ Dillashaw, though, there’s a bigger and better idea out there. In a recent podcast appearance, he made it known that he wants to see Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling competing against each other in the middle of the cage.

TJ Dillashaw wants Merab Dvalishvili vs Aljamain Sterling

“I want to see Merab and Sterling fight,” Dillashaw said in a recent episode of the Jaxxon Podcast.

“They could make so much money. I understand (that they’re best friends) but you’re getting paid, who gives a s—. (Sterling) should come back down… You’re here to get paid, I don’t know, I think it’d be an awesome story,” Dillashaw continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

It really doesn’t feel like this is something that’s a genuine possibility, and that’s okay. Both fighters are on their own respective paths and although it would make for an interesting story, it would feel too manufactured. These guys are close friends and while Dvalishvili would be favored, you’d have to think Sterling would still think he can get the job done.

It wouldn’t be great for their relationship and, in truth, it probably isn’t needed.