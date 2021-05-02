It’s six consecutive victories for Georgian standout, Merab ‘The Machine’ Dvalishvili, who lodged a dominant unanimous decision win over Cody ‘The Spartan’ Stamann to open up the main card of UFC Vegas 25.

Securing an eye-catching five successful takedowns, Dvalishvili, a long time trainee of both Matt Serra and Ray Longo in Long Island, New York — notched a 30-27, and two 29-28 scorecards to likely enter the top ten come the release of the updated UFC rankings next week.

Displaying some impressive appearing hands and overal striking over the course of the three round affair, Dvaslishili may have dropped the last few wrestling srambles of the final frame, however, he lodged the hay in the barn in the earlier rounds on his way to a unanimous decision win over Stamann.

With the win, Dvalishvili’s streak now sits at six straight, adding to prior triumphs over Terrione Ware, Brad Katona, Casey Kenney, Gustavo Lopez, and two-time flyweight title challenger, John Dodson.

Below, check out the highlights from Dvalishvili’s unanimous judging success.

👊🏼 La main card commence avec :

Merab Dvalishvili 🇬🇪1️⃣2️⃣

🆚

Cody Stamann 🇺🇸1️⃣3️⃣



💪🏼 Combat en poids coqs

📺RMC Sports 2#UFCVegas25 #RMCMMA



pic.twitter.com/t12ecldfnL — MMA Empire (@MMAempireFR) May 2, 2021