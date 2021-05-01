UFC Vegas 25 Results: Reyes vs. Prochazka

LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 25: Reyes vs. Prochazka results throughout the afternoon (Sat. 1st. April 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main events in a pivotal light heavyweight encounter, two-time title challenger, Dominick Reyes returns for the first time since September in an attempt to snap a two-fight skid, as he welcomes recent debutante, Czech Republic standout, Jiri Prochakza.

Dropping a close, highly-disputed unanimous decision loss to former two-time light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones at UFC 248 in March last year, Reyes then challenged for vacant spoils against Jan Blachowicz in the co main event of UFC 253 on ‘Fight Island’ — where he suffered a brutal second round knockout loss.

For former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, Prochazka, the dangerous striker enters the headliner against Reyes off the back of an eye-catching one-punch knockout win over former title chaser, Volkan Oezdemir in his promotional bow at UFC 251 in July in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In the night’s co-main event, surging Georgian kickboxer, Giga Chikadze returns as the #14 ranked featherweight contender, tackling veteran division mainstay, Cub Swanson.

Remaining undefeated in the UFC in his last outing, Chikadze took home a high-kick knockout win over Jamey Simmons in the opening round at UFC Vegas 13 in November.

For Swanson, the veteran striker is riding a two-fight winning run, which includes a unanimous decision success against Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player, Kron Gracie, as well as a December UFC 256 knockout win over Daniel Pineda.

Main Card: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Krzysztof Jokto

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann

Preliminary Card: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Randa Markos vs. Luana Pinheiro

Featherweight: Kai Kamaka III vs. T.J. Brown

Catchweight (128.5lbs): Luana Carolina def. Poliana Botelho via split decision (29-28 x2, and 28-29)

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee def. Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Middleweight: Andreas Michailidis def. KB Bhullar via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, and 29-28)

Featherweight: Felipe Colares def. Luke Sanders via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)