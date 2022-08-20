Merab Dvalishvili unable to take down Jose Aldo in lacklustre decision win – UFC 278 highlights

Georgian bantamweight talent, Merab Dvalishvili continues his role through bantamweight competition tonight on the main card of UFC 278 — defeating former undisputed featherweight champion, Jose Aldo in a unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) victory.

Dvalishvili, who entered tonight’s main card matchup with Manaus native, Aldo as the #6 ranked contender at 135lbs, promised at least three successful takedowns against the Brazilian, however, was unable to floor the former champion from upward of 12 takedown attempts.

Managing to press forward as Aldo appeared to take his foot off the gas beyond the second round, after landing the opening frame on two of the three judge’s scorecards, the former undisputed featherweight kingpin was unable to really land anything significant other than a couple of leg kicks, paired with knees and a slew of winging hooks to the body.

Questioned about his desire to fight for bantamweight gold next, Dvalishvili distanced himself further from a future matchup against Serra-Longo MMA teammate and current undisputed champion, Aljamain Sterling.

Catch the highlights from Merab Dvalishvili’s decision win over Jose Aldo, below

