Video – UFC star Merab Dvalishvili Wins gold medal in U.S. national Combat Sambo tournament

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili won a gold medal at a U.S. National Combat Sambo tournament.

Dvalishvili took to social media to reveal he participated in a Sambo tournament in Texas. The bantamweight contender says he was hungry to compete as he is awaiting his next fight. With Dvalishvili not having a fight booked, he decided to enter a Sambo tournament in Texas, and he revealed he won it.

Hungry for competition! Took a short notice opportunity and competed in Texas. Took home GOLD for the U.S. National Combat Sambo Tournament 🥇🥋🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YLwOQXAcqd — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) June 24, 2024

Even though Dvalishvili is not a Sambo specialist, he still was good enough to win the entire tournament, which he entered on short notice, which is pretty incredible.

Merab Dvalishvili to fight Sean O’Malley for the title next

Merab Dvalishvili is coming off a decision win over Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 in February to cement himself as the No. 1 contender at bantamweight.

Dvalishvili is expected to fight Sean O’Malley for the title next time out, as ‘Suga’ has confirmed his next opponent will be the Georgian.

“Merab is f*cking next. His wish is granted,” O’Malley said on his “TimboSugarShow” podcast. “A lot of people said I’m ducking him. I just really am not ducking that little dude. I like the fight for me. There’s multiple ways to win. I’m excited about the fight now finally.

“I was never ducking him. I was just never excited to fight him. Now, is it the right time? Just like the ‘Chito’ rematch. Like, the time will come to where it’s the right time to fight certain people. Merab’s next, and careful what you wish for, buddy. Careful what you wish for,” O’Malley added.

Merab Dvalishvili is 17-4 as a pro and is riding a 10-fight winning streak with notable wins over Cejudo, Petr Yan, Jose Aldo, and Marlon Moraes among others.