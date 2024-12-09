Dagestani Provocation? Merab Dvalishvili Addresses Alleged Altercation with Fan “Dirty tricks”

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has addressed the altercation he got into with a fan in the crowd at UFC 310.

Last weekend, Merab Dvalishvili was in attendance at UFC 310 as he cornered his long-time friend and training partner Aljamain Sterling for his blockbuster featherweight showdown against Movsar Evloev.

Unfortunately for him, Sterling wasn’t able to get the job done, but that wasn’t the end of the night for Merab Dvalishvili. He proceeded to get into a physical altercation with a fan who was by the guardrail as he walked to the back, sparking many questions as to what exactly happened.

In a video released to his X account, Dvalishvili seemed to explain – through a narrator – what exactly went down.

More lies, disrespect, and deliberate provocations from Umar’s team. Here’s the real story … pic.twitter.com/btwTzJrC0D — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) December 8, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili releases investigation video

“The man who grabbed Merab’s arm physically and insulted him is not just a fan, but a teammate and friend of Umar [Nurmagomedov] and Dagestanis,” a video posted by Dvalishvili declared. “You can see Merab walking his friend Aljo when guy grabs his arm and starts insulting him with phone in hand. Turns out he is not just fan from Kazakhstan but a provoker. And as Merab said, he was insulting him.”

“Later that day Umar posts stories with the guy and his squad,” the voice continues as a true crime soundtrack drones in the background. “And there is even more pictures from years ago with him and Dagestanis. Media says Merab got into it with a fan, and the guy himself said Merab said something about Shavkat while Kazakhstan media promoted it like Merab disrespected Shavkat. And the guy is hero.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

We may never know the absolute truth behind all of this, but what we do know is that Merab Dvalishvili will get the chance to put all of this to rest when he defends the belt against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 next month.