UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili took some time out of his constant training to be interviewed by one of the most colorful characters in MMA media, The Schmo. Having studied at Arizona State, The Schmo transitioned from covering football, and basketball to interviewing UFC fighters. Some of the first videos on his channel featuring MMA athletes include training sessions and an interview with then-bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw back in 2018.

Since then, The Schmo’s presence in the UFC has grown exponentially, including interviews with UFC president Dana White and even marrying another familiar face in MMA media, reporter Helen Yee. Now, with Merab training at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas, The Schmo tries to get his outlook on the upcoming matchup with Cory Sandhagen this Saturday at UFC 320.

“I want more takedowns, more records on my resume” : Merab Dvalishvili

The Schmo asked the champion, “You’ve had Cory Sandhagen on your radar for years. Your buddy Aljamain Sterling finished him in eighty-eight seconds. Do you have to beat Aljamain Sterling, and do it before eighty-eight seconds?”

“No, I want to finish him in the fifth round and after 4 minutes and 45 seconds,” replied Merab.

“Why that time?” asked The Schmo.

“I want to enjoy. Last time when I finished in three rounds, I was missing something. I want more takedowns, more records on my resume, and more punches. When I finish early, I miss something. I want to enjoy the whole fight. If it happens in the first round, it’s okay. But ideally, I want to enjoy all five rounds, then finish him at the end of the fifth round.”

Merab has nothing to prove anymore. He is one of the most dominant champions the UFC has seen in a long time. If the champion’s goal is to break more records, he is off to a fantastic start. Securing top spot in his division for the following categories.

Control Time : 1:22:56

: 1:22:56 Takedowns Landed : 84 84

: 84 84 Total Strikes Landed : 2,233

: 2,233 Decision Wins :10

:10 Win Streak : 12

More evidence of Merab’s confidence is the fact that Aljamain Sterling’s wedding is the day after UFC 320, and Merab is set to be the best man. Dvalishvili has picked up Olympic champions and carried them around the octagon, even kissed Sean O’Malley on the head during their title fight against one another.

Merab is not just chasing victories; he is embracing the entire experience. In a sport built on intensity and pride, he is proving that greatness can come with joy, humility, and a touch of humor.