Melquizael Costa stops Andre Fili with buzzer beating guillotine win – UFC Seattle Highlights

Veteran Brazilian featherweight, Melquizael Costa has racked up his second victory on the trot tonight on the preliminary card of UFC Seattle — forcing a stunning, buzzer-beating opening round guillotine choke submission win over stalwart challenger, Andre Fili.

Costa, who most recently featured at a UFC Fight Night event at the Apex facility last summer, rebounded to the winner’s enclosure with a third round finish against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke — landing a rear-naked choke stoppage tonight.

And sporting face paint to the official weigh-ins overnight in a bid to offer support to fellow people who suffer with vitiligo, Lopes showed off his finishing ability once more tonight against perennial featherweight challenger, Fili — wrapping up his seventh submission victory.

Battling the hands after he was taken down late in the opening round by Fili, Chute Boxe staple, Costa would fight the hands and eventually work his way to a tight guillotine choke off his back, forcing the tap with just thirty seconds remaining in the round.

Below, catch the highlights as Melquizael Costa stops Andre Fili at UFC Seattle