Ricky Simón Sleeps Javid Basharat with Wicked Right Hand – UFC Seattle Highlights

Ricky Simón scored a much-needed win and another highlight for his reel in ‘Emerald City.’

Saturday’s UFC Seattle card kicked off with four impressive finishes, none more brutal than Simón’s absolutely brutal knockout of Javid Basharat inside the Octagon.

Early on in the fight, Simón looked to utilize his wrestling, but Basharat did a good job defending the takedown attempts. Just before the four-minute mark of the opening round, threw a left hook followed by a straight right that connected with Basharat’s chin and sent the ‘The Snow Leopard’ crashing to the canvas.

By the time Basharat hit the mat, he was already unconscious, but that didn’t stop Simón from dropping a hammer fist just before the referee was able to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Ricky Simón def. Javid Basharat via KO (straight right) at 3:58 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Ricky Simón vs. Javid Basharat at UFC Seattle:

