Megan Fox Reaches Out to UFC’s Most Controversial Fighter – Calls Him Her “Favorite UFC Bad Guy”

The outspoken UFC welterweight Colby Covington recently made waves by revealing a direct message he claims to have received from Hollywood actress Megan Fox on Instagram. The incident unfolded during a live stream where Covington discussed the message and also allowed the host to read it aloud to viewers.

UFC Fighter Claims DM from Megan Fox

According to Colby Covington, Megan Fox reached out after one of his fights, expressing her admiration for his notorious “bad guy” persona in the UFC, a role Covington has adopted in his career to generate attention.

In the message, Megan Fox reportedly wrote, “Rooting for you tonight. You are my favorite UFC bad guy since Chael Sonnen. It’s probably hard to keep that character all the time when you are naturally a more sensitive, sweet person. It’s worth it. You are so funny and talented! You deserve to be a superstar.”

Most fans on social media were quick to call this message clearly false, the top comment reading “No she didn’t.” The timing of the DM has drawn additional attention, as it comes amid reports of Fox’s on-and-off relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox’s interest in the UFC is well documented. She has been a regular presence at major UFC events, including UFC 229, UFC 260, UFC 261, and UFC 264, and has described herself as a lifelong fan of the sport. Fox has previously spoken about her knowledge of fighters and her enthusiasm for attending live UFC events.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 14: (L-R) Joaquin Buckley punches Colby Covington in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on December 14, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Once ranked among the top contenders, he has lost four of his last six fights, including recent defeats to Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley. His most recent bout ended in a TKO loss due to a doctor stoppage from a cut above his eye. Colby Covington has not won a fight since 2022.