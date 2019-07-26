Megan Anderson Welcomes UFC Newcomer At UFC 243

Spread the word!













Megan Anderson will return to the Octagon at UFC 243 in Australia.

Several reports came out that she would indeed fight on the card, while MMA Junkie confirmed the news. Anderson will welcome UFC newcomer, Zarah Fairn dos Santos, who like the Aussie is a natural featherweight.

When Anderson was signed by the UFC after being the Invicta FC champion, many expected her to challenge Cris Cyborg. Yet, her path to the top has not been easy. In her debut, she dropped a decision to Holly Holm. Then, at UFC 235 beat Cat Zingano by TKO due to an eye injury. In her next fight, she fought Felicia Spencer where the expectation was the winner would fight the former featherweight champ. There, it was the Canadian who got a first-round submission to drop the Aussie to 1-2 inside the Octagon.

Dos Santos, meanwhile, is 6-2 as a pro and last fought back in December of 2017, according to available records. The French fighter has fought in promotions like BAMMA, Cage, and other European promotions.

She is a 5’10” featherweight so Anderson will have the size advantage in this one. But, this is good news for women’s featherweights as they are signing more of them.

UFC 243 goes down in Melbourne, Australia on Oct. 6 there (Oct. 5 in North America). The card is headlined by a middleweight title fight between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

Who do you think will win the fight between Megan Anderson and Zarah Fairn dos Santos?