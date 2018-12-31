Conor McGregor Sends Jon Jones Proper 12 Whiskey After UFC 232

Conor McGregor has sent Jon Jones a congratulatory gift for his UFC 232 victory.

Jones defeated Alexander Gustafsson this past weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018) in the main event of UFC 232 on pay-per-view (PPV). Now, Jones is once again the UFC light heavyweight champion of the world. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole recently reported that, after speaking to Jones, “Bones” told him McGregor sent him and his team a bunch of Proper 12 Whiskey:

“Ran into @jonnybones in the hotel lobby and he said @TheNotoriousMMA sent him and his team a bunch of Proper 12 whiskey!”

McGregor received a bit of criticism for the move. Jones has notably had issues with alcohol and drugs in the past, leading to detrimental affects on his MMA career. One fan responded to McGregor and said the Irishman is a bad influence. “The Notorious” responded by saying “I prefer the term “influential””. However, McGregor soon deleted the Tweet:

Conor McGregor deleted this Tweet. pic.twitter.com/p6obgYCslw — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) December 30, 2018

McGregor is currently awaiting diciplinary action from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). He and his team were involved in a post-fight brawl after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October.

While he’d like an immediate rematch against ‘The Eagle,’ McGregor is prepared to face another top contender before fighting for the title again.