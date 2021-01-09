For the first time since March 2020, fans will be in attendance when the UFC kicks off its 2021 season with a triple event week at ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

The three events, Max Holloway Vs Calvin Kattar, Neil Magny Vs Michael Chiesa and Conor McGregor Vs Dustin Poirier 2 will all have fans in attendance.

Early on Friday in the US tickets went on sale for UFC 257 in which McGregor will rematch Poirier almost seven years after their first meeting.

Tickets didn’t take long to sell out for the event.

Tickets started at $795 Arab Emirates Dirham (about $216 USD) and rose to $4,995 AED ($1,360 USD), all of these tickets have now sold out for the event on the Etihad Arena’s official website. (H/T MMA Junkie.)

The same website has also listed safety rules that must be adhered to by fans, they also say that seating capacity has been reduced to comply with social distancing rules.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter says the capacity for each UFC event on fight island will be around 2,000.

Fans can still grab tickets for UFC on ABC 1 which takes place on Saturday 16th January as well as UFC on ESPN 20 which takes place on Wednesday 20th January. Tickets for the events start at $595 AED ($162 USD).

Conor McGregor is easily the UFC’s biggest draw and there is some thought that McGregor was not allowed to fight during most of 2020 as the loss in gate revenue would be too much, something McGregor has previously said. So it now makes sense that McGregor will be part of a triple fight week which sees fans allowed back in for the first time.

McGregor recently boasted that he sold the most PPV buys last year with his 40 second win over Donald Cerrone back in January 2020.

Do you think with fans being allowed back in attendance, we will see McGregor fight more than once this year?