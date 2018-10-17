McGregor Fans Harassing Michael Chiesa’s Family Over Lawsuit

The fiasco that was Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is done – for now. However, the aftermath of McGregor’s UFC 223 media day bus attack lives on.

One of the fighters injured during the ordeal was UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa. Chiesa was cut by shards of glass from McGregor tossing a dolly through a fighter bus window. He was removed from his scheduled fight with Anthony Pettis as a result.

Chiesa is now suing McGregor over the incident, much to the dislike of the Irishman’s fans. Speaking to “The MMA Hour” recently, “Maverick” revealed that some McGregor fans have actually been sending some hurtful messages to his mother and girlfriend (via MMA Fighting):

“I’m gonna tread lightly with this, obviously I can’t say a whole lot. But it just has not been good. Even my girlfriend and my mom get messages and comments. They’re not a part of this and it’s kind of a shame when — my mom’s a sensitive lady and I do my best to protect her and stuff. “And when she tells me about some of the mean things that are getting sent her way it’s really, it’s a shame. Anybody can say whatever they want to me. This is about me, this isn’t about my family. And, you know, today hasn’t been great.”

Chiesa wasn’t the only fighter affected by the attack.

Flyweight Ray Borg had some glass residue enter his eyes, affecting his vision and canceling his fight as well. McGregor was targeting UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Of course, McGregor and Khabib fought earlier this month (Sat. October 6, 2018) at UFC 229. “The Notorious” was defeated via fourth-round submission.

His lawsuit with Chiesa is ongoing. From the sound of how things are proceeding, ‘Maverick’ most likely wants it over sooner than later.