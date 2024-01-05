Mayra Bueno Silva coy on Raquel Pennington title clash at UFC 297: ‘Nobody wants to watch this fight’

Slated to make her return to the Octagon at UFC 297 later this month, incoming vacant bantamweight championship challenger, Mayra Bueno Silva has claimed “nobody” is looking forward to viewing her siege against former title chaer, Raquel Pennington in Canada.

Bueno Silva, the current number three ranked bantamweight contender, will enter her first championship fight under the banner of the promotion this month at UFC 297, taking co-main event honors as part of a championship doubleheader.

Sidelined since July, Brazilian contender, Bueno Silva recently served a suspension after testing positive for ritilinac acid, seeing her blistering second round ninja choke submission win over former champion, Holly Holm overturned to an official ‘No Contest’ as a result.

For Pennington, the surging number two ranked bantamweight contender, is in the midst of an eye-catching five fight winning run, most recently landing a decision win over Bueno SIlva’s compatriot, Ketlen Vieira.

Mayra Bueno SIlva plays down UFC 297 title fight

However, Bueno Silva – who has already seen her title fight with Pennington played down with UFC 297 headliner, Sean Strickland, claims nobody is tuning in to see their bantamweight title clash.

“I will dominate Raquel Pennington,” Mayra Bueno Silva told MiddleEasy during a recent interview. “I promise to give a big show. In the paper, it’s no good fight because nobody wants to watch this fight, I know.”

“This fight, on paper, is no good,” Mayra Bueno Silva explained. “But I promise I will give a big show for everybody. Everybody [will] go home and think about, ‘Hey, this girl, Mayra Bueno Silva, is the chosen one.’”

The most recent holder of the undisputed bantamweight championship came in the form of former two-weight gold holder, Amanda Nunes, who relinquished the undisputed crowns after calling time on her illustrious career back in June of last year.

