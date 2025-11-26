Mayra Bueno Silva and Gloria de Paula Get Married: UFC Couple Ties the Knot

The UFC world gained new newlyweds this month as bantamweight fighter Mayra Bueno Silva, better known as “Sheetara,” exchanged vows with her longtime partner Gloria de Paula. The Brazilian couple, who have been together since meeting at Chute Box gym in São Paulo back in 2016, celebrated their marriage in an intimate elopement ceremony in the United States, captured by photographer Wal e De Paula and shared across social media.

Mayra Bueno Silva and Gloria de Paula Get Married

The pair tied the knot through an “elopement wedding,” defined as a ceremony focused on celebrating the couple’s love with just the two of them. A photographer posted about the event, explaining that an elopement centers on the couple’s connection rather than a larger celebration format. The photographer noted traveling to the United States to capture this moment for both fighters.

Silva has been open about the role de Paula played during difficult personal times. In a 2023 interview with ESPN Brazil, Silva described battling depression and suicidal ideation several years ago. Silva explained that de Paula sacrificed her own fighting opportunities to care for Silva during this period. De Paula stepped back from competing in the UFC partly due to the demands of supporting Silva, which affected de Paula’s performance in her own fights. Silva credited her partner with helping her recover and eventually reach the title picture.

UFC Careers

Mayra Bueno Silva, 34, competes in the UFC’s women’s bantamweight division and currently ranks 11th in her weight class as of November 2025. Born in Uberlândia, Brazil on August 22, 1991, Silva has built a career marked by strong submissions and notable victories.

She made her UFC debut in September 2018 against Gillian Robertson, winning via submission in the first round. Among her career highlights stands a 2023 victory over former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm, where Silva submitted Holm with a guillotine choke just 38 seconds into the second round. That performance earned Silva recognition and positioned her as a top contender in the division. Silva went on to challenge for the vacant UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship against Raquel Pennington at UFC 297 in January 2024 but lost via unanimous decision.

Gloria de Paula, 30, has also competed at the professional level in mixed martial arts. Born June 10, 1995, de Paula fought in the UFC’s strawweight division and holds a professional record of 6 wins and 7 losses across multiple organizations. De Paula’s path to MMA came through an unexpected route.

Daughter of photographers, she initially worked as a photo model in her youth. While a high school student dealing with academic pressure, de Paula began training in Muay Thai with her mother to improve her fitness. She became so drawn to the sport that she shifted focus from her entrance exams to pursue MMA seriously. Her turning point came at age 17 when she watched Ronda Rousey defend the UFC bantamweight title in just 34 seconds, an event that inspired de Paula to become an MMA fighter herself.

De Paula earned her UFC contract after winning on Dana White’s Contender Series in November 2020, defeating Pauline Macias via unanimous decision. During her UFC run, she competed against fighters including Jinh Yu Frey, Diana Belbiţă, Maria Oliveira, and Karolina Wójcik. She won one bout against Diana Belbiţă in February 2022 but faced losses in other matchups. De Paula’s last recorded professional fight came in August 2024 when she competed at LFA 190, losing to Ashley Yoder via unanimous decision.

The two met while training at Chute Box Diego Lima, one of Brazil’s most respected MMA facilities. Located in São Paulo, Chute Box has built a reputation for developing world-class fighters and emphasizes Muay Thai striking combined with Brazilian jiu-jitsu and wrestling fundamentals. The gym has produced multiple notable UFC fighters and champions throughout its history.

Silva has competed at both bantamweight and flyweight in the UFC, though she remains based in the bantamweight division. Her recent record shows three consecutive losses: to Raquel Pennington in January 2024, Macy Chiasson in June 2024, and Jasmine Jasudavicius in February 2025. Despite these setbacks, Silva has earned Fight of the Night bonuses twice and Performance of the Night bonuses twice throughout her UFC run.

The couple have been active on social media, regularly sharing their lives with followers. Silva’s Instagram account has gained thousands of followers who follow her fighting career and personal updates. Both fighters continue their involvement in combat sports, with Silva actively competing in the UFC while de Paula has transitioned away from active competition in recent years.