Maycee Barber Secures Big Win Over Karine Silva in Octagon Return – UFC 323 Highlights

Maycee Barber earned a big win in her long-awaited return to the Octagon at UFC 323.

Silva controlled much of the first round, scoring a takedown and eventually taking Barber’s back. However, it was Barber who left the bigger impression, reversing the position and landing some solid ground strikes in the waning seconds of the stanza.

Finding success on top, Barber immediately looked to close the distance and score her own takedown against the fence. Silva jumped the guillotine, but quickly thought twice of the attempt and gave it up. That allowed Barber to muscle Silva to the mat. As Silva scrambled, she landed an illegal up kick, connecting with Barber’s chin.

The fight was immediately paused as Barber was clearly rocked, and referee Mark Smith issued a stern warning to Silva. However, Silva was not deducted a point, nor was the fight restarted in the previous position.

Of course, that didn’t matter to Barber, who charged in and put Silva on the mat with ease. Barber landed a series of solid elbows before Silva reversed the position and ended the round on top.

Silva got a takedown early in the third and went fishing for a heel hook. Barber successfully defended the attempt and moved into top control, but nearly found herself in a triangle choke. Again, Barber avoided the submission attempt and controlled the remainder of the round, notching another late takedown moments after Silva had worked her way back up.

In the end, Barber’s busier striking and control time earned her a seventh straight victory inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Maycee Barber def. Karine Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

