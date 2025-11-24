UFC 323: Maycee Barber vs Karine Silva – Betting Odds

The upcoming women’s flyweight bout at UFC 323 features Maycee Barber taking on Karine Silva, scheduled for December 6, 2025. This matchup has garnered substantial attention in the sports betting market, with bookmakers providing comprehensive odds and analysts dissecting both fighters’ profiles.

Maycee Barber vs Karine Silva Odds

As of November 24, 2025, Maycee Barber enters the contest as a moderate favorite at most sportsbooks. Listings on major sites show Barber available at approximately -155 to -170 (implied win probability around 59–61%), while Karine Silva, the underdog, is offered at +135 to +145 (about 39–41% implied win probability). The odds reflect recent market activity and consensus across prominent betting exchanges where one can do UFC and Basketball online betting at Voltage Bet.

While exact lines may vary slightly across sites, Barber is generally expected to win by decision. Silva is recognized for submission abilities; as such, her most likely route is considered to be a finish via tapout if she wins.​

Early, opening lines for this fight slightly favored Barber, but the difference between the two has generally remained stable. Barber opened as a favorite (roughly -155 to -160), while Silva was posted between +130 and +145 as the market adjusted to new information and betting volume. There have been no dramatic changes; Barber has remained the favorite throughout.

Betting markets currently favor Maycee Barber to defeat Karine Silva at UFC 323, primarily by decision. Silva is seen as the more dangerous submission threat, and minor line shifts reflect a moderate but consistent consensus on Barber’s standing in the matchup. With both athletes ranked in the women’s flyweight top ten, the result may significantly impact future title contention for the division.​

Barber approaches this fight with a record of 14-2 and strengths in striking volume. Her recent bouts display a preference for winning via decision as she leverages output and defensive skills against high-level opposition. Silva enters with a 19-5 record and is most effective in grappling exchanges and finishing on the mat, with a substantial portion of her wins by submission.​

Silva holds a 5-1 record in the UFC with her only loss being to the highly-skilled striker Viviane Araujo, she has since rebounded with a win over Dione Barbosa. Barber faced back-to-back losses and is now on a six-fight win streak with wins over notable fighters such as Amanda Ribas, Katlyn Cerminara, Andrea Lee, Jessica Eye, Miranda Maverick, and Montana De La Rosa.

The fight is expected to be competitive, and method-of-victory bets highlight the different strengths Barber and Silva bring to the octagon.