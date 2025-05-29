Maycee Barber Coming to Make a Statement Against ‘One-Dimensional’ Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 107
Maycee Barber is coming to finish Erin Blanchfield.
After spending the last year on the sidelines due to a series of health-related issues, ‘The Future’ will step back inside the Octagon this Saturday night for her first UFC main event. Emanating from The APEX in Las Vegas, Barber will square off with Blanchfield, who is coming off the biggest win of her career thus far.
Riding a six-fight win streak, Barber believes she’s on the cusp of earning her first UFC title opportunity, and she believes a decisive victory over ‘Cold Blooded’ will push her into pole position
“I believe that I should be next in line for the belt with a dominant performance, a dominant finish and putting my name out there and doing what I need to do,” Barber told reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “I think this is a perfect opportunity for me to showcase my skills and get a finish and get a dominant win and continue my win streak and put it at seven, and solidify my shot at the belt.”
Maycee Barber vows to finish Erin Blanchfield
Making her promotional debut all the way back in 2018, Barber has put together an impressive string of victories, defeating the likes of Miranda Maverick, Amanda Ribas, and Katlyn Cerminara.
And while a win over Blanchfield will undoubtedly put her into the title conversation, Barber knows that skating by with a closely contended decision W is not going to put her ahead of someone like Natalia Silva, who is already holding strong as the flyweight division’s top-ranked contender following her impressive performance against ex-champion Alexa Grasso at UFC 315.
“My goal in every performance is for people to be like, ‘Damn, she really goes out there and she goes for a finish and she goes out there to hurt these girls,'” Barber said. “I think that’s what makes me dangerous. I don’t want to just go out there and fight these girls and win. I don’t want just a decision win. I want to go out there and hurt these girls and make sure they know when they get done with a fight with me, they never want to fight me again.
“I think Erin’s a one-dimensional fighter and I think I’ve made that pretty known. She has her grappling and she has her wrestling ability, but aside from that, I don’t think she’s a great striker. She’s not a finisher and she’s not a dangerous fighter. She has some submission wins, but what makes me different from her is I go out there to hurt you and I go out there to make you bleed. I think that’s what’s going to be my advantage. I don’t care where the fight goes. Whether it’s standing or on the ground, I’m going to finish Erin Blanchfield.”