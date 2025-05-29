Maycee Barber Coming to Make a Statement Against ‘One-Dimensional’ Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 107

Maycee Barber is coming to finish Erin Blanchfield.

After spending the last year on the sidelines due to a series of health-related issues, ‘The Future’ will step back inside the Octagon this Saturday night for her first UFC main event. Emanating from The APEX in Las Vegas, Barber will square off with Blanchfield, who is coming off the biggest win of her career thus far.

Riding a six-fight win streak, Barber believes she’s on the cusp of earning her first UFC title opportunity, and she believes a decisive victory over ‘Cold Blooded’ will push her into pole position

“I believe that I should be next in line for the belt with a dominant performance, a dominant finish and putting my name out there and doing what I need to do,” Barber told reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “I think this is a perfect opportunity for me to showcase my skills and get a finish and get a dominant win and continue my win streak and put it at seven, and solidify my shot at the belt.”

Maycee Barber vows to finish Erin Blanchfield

Making her promotional debut all the way back in 2018, Barber has put together an impressive string of victories, defeating the likes of Miranda Maverick, Amanda Ribas, and Katlyn Cerminara.

And while a win over Blanchfield will undoubtedly put her into the title conversation, Barber knows that skating by with a closely contended decision W is not going to put her ahead of someone like Natalia Silva, who is already holding strong as the flyweight division’s top-ranked contender following her impressive performance against ex-champion Alexa Grasso at UFC 315.