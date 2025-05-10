Natalia Silva backed for title fight after dominant win over Alexa Grasso – UFC 315 Highlights

Surging Brazilian contender, Natalia Silva has been backed to potentially fight for an Octagon title in her return, following an impressive unanimous decision win tonight over former flyweight queen, Alexa Grasso on the main card of UFC 315.

Silva, who entered tonight’s pairing with Mexican favorite, Grasso as the number five ranked flyweight contender, has managed to go along way to earning her first shot at the title — with tonight’s win over the number one contender in the division.

And taking an impressive 30-27 score on all three judge’s cards, Silva has extended her unbeaten spree in the UFC to a staggering seven straight fights.

Outstriking former gold holder, Grasso tonight from the onset and throughout, Silva has now beaten the likes of Grasso, Jessica Andrade, Viviane Araujo, Andrea Lee, and Victoria Leonardo during her Octagon tenure.

Below, catch the highlights from Natalia SIlva’s decision win over Alexa Grasso